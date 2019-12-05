Ostrander-Beattie, Sarah SELKIRK It is with great sadness that the family of Sarah Jane Ostrander- Beattie announces her passing on December 1, 2019, at the age of 38. Sarah will be lovingly remembered by her husband David; daughter Shattarah Laylee Jane Chislom; mother Pamela Ostrander; brother Sean (Deborah) Ostrander; and niece Margaret Pearl. Sarah is also fondly remembered by a large extended fun and loving family and many friends who are considered family. Sarah was predeceased by her father Michael Ostrander. A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Shattarah's education fund may be made to Pamela Ostrander, 210 Maple Ave., Selkirk, NY, 12158.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019