Saran, Sarbjit Kaur DELMAR Sarbjit Kaur Saran, 58, passed on September 27, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1962, in Nawanshar, India, and was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and mentor to many. Sarbjit's life was defined by her faith in God, caring for and serving others, unparalleled work ethic and unwavering love and devotion to her children. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1984 with her family from India to embark on a remarkable journey, both personally and professionally. Sarbjit received her master's degree in English at University Ludhiana in India and was a graduate of The College of Saint Rose. She went on to serve in a long, successful and loyal career in the information technology group for the state of New York's Office of General Services, achieving the level of assistant director reporting directly to the information technology directorship. While her professional accomplishments were many, her true passion was her family and her faith. Best described by her family as a bright ray of sunshine, there were few times she was not smiling and lifting others to feel the same joy as her. She only saw the best in everyone. She truly lived a life for others and received true joy from her sewa (service) as an active and loved member of her Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) and numerous mission trips to serve the underserved in various parts of the India. In true Sarbjit fashion, these trips excluded your typical leisure activities as her nature was always to give, not to receive. Faith, optimism, peace and happiness are the best words to describe Sarbjit. Sarbjit was a great gift to many. She is survived by her children, Dilpreet and Manpreet Saran; her mother, Sukhraj Singh; her sisters, Ranjit Gill and Baljit Khalsa (Devinder Khalsa); brother, Sukhjit Dhinsa (Navjot Dhinsa); nieces, Jaskiran Dhinsa and Jasmit Khalsa; and nephews, Jadvinder Khalsa, Simrit Dhinsa, Jasrai Gill (Rameet Gill) and Umrai Gill (Meghan Gill). Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please visit Sarbjit's Go-fund-me page to learn and contribute to causes in her honor at gofundme.com/
manage/in-sarbjits-honor.