Bizzarro, Saverio "Big Sam" TROY Saverio "Sam" Bizzarro, 83, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on May 9, 2020, while holding the hand of his beloved son Peter. Sam was the son of the late Peter and Mary L. Ciampolillo Bizzarro; and the beloved husband of the late Rosaria Volpe Bizzarro. While still a student at Troy High School, part of the class of 1954, Sam was an apprentice to North End Iron Works and purchased the business during his senior year. Throughout the Capital District, Sam designed and fabricated the finest ornamental ironworks of his time, including work at Russell Sage College and countless homes and buildings over the last sixty-five years. With all his heart, Sam Bizzarro loved and was loved by his many family members and many friends. Sam was the father of Peter Bizzarro and appreciated the outstanding care that Peter provided for him. Survivors also include his sister Mary Phyllis (late Ralph) Valenti; sister-in-law Nina (Joseph) Walden; an uncle, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Sam was predeceased by his sister Beatrice (late Louis) Valenti. Sam had a great heart, a great mind, a great talent and a great soul. He always did his best. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy, next to beloved wife. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Sam's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy, NY, 12180 would be appreciated. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.