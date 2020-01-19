Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott A. Dorrance. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Albany , NY View Map Prayer Service 4:30 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ The King Church 21 Sumter Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorrance, Scott A. NISKAYUNA Scott A. Dorrance, 57, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1962, to the late Robert and Judy Dorrance; stepmother, Mary Dorrance in Troy. Scott was employed by Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, United States Postal Service and N.Y.S. Office of Children and Family Services. He attended Troy High School, Hudson Valley College in Troy, and Maria College in Albany. Scott met Melanie on July 3, 1980, and it was love at first sight! They were married on September 12, 1987. He celebrated a second birthday on August 17, 1998, when his sister Jennifer gave him a kidney. Scott enjoyed being a musician and was the happiest while performing on stage. Those who loved him could feel the energy oozing off of him and reveled in the excitement. He played both guitar and bass in various local bands including, The End, Carrera, Top Dog, Intruder, The Staziaks, Erin Harkes and the Rebound, High Bridge North, Whiskey Jack and his original band Mime Choir. While in The Staziak's he played at CBGB's in N.Y.C., The Edge Fest, The Lark Fest and was on an episode of Sounding Board. The Staziaks were on the cover of the Metroland September 2, 1999. Scott also played at the Egg in Albany with the band High Bridge North for the Capital Area Indie Fest. Scott was always the entertainer, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed having fun and loved to make others laugh. He always reached out to his nieces and nephews trying to make each one feel special and important. He was a gentleman until the end, always thankful for any help others had given him. He loved animals and always said if he went to the shelter he would have to take them all home. Scott was a huge Beatles and Cheap Trick fan. He loved watching the Vikings play. He enjoyed watching super hero movies and most comedy T.V. shows. Scott has displayed significant strength and courage throughout his life. Although he faced many struggles he did not complain but enjoyed life to the fullest. He is truly one of kind and no one can ever replace him. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. A hero and always a Rock Star!! He is survived by the love of his life and wife Melanie Kvinlaug Dorrance; siblings, Linda (Dan) Ward, Jeffrey Dorrance, Jennifer (Rod) Dorrance, Jessica (Rick) Gamache and Robert Dorrance; mother and father-in-law, Martin and Evalyn Kvinlaug; brothers-in law, Eric (Debbie) Kvinlaug, Jeffrey (Tracy) Kvinlaug; nieces, Katrina, Nicole, Rhianna, Mikayla; nephews, Eric, Andrew, Joseph, Jason, Scott, Michael and Evan; aunt, Jean O'Brien; and uncle Vincent (Susan) Hourigan; several great-nieces and nephews; cousins, Kim, Kathi, Karen, Vincent, John, Steven; lifelong friends, James Spratt, Paul Comerford, Anthony (Rose) Mamone, Michael Bruno and Anthony Marchese; pets, Bailey, Callie and Daisy He was predeceased by brother-in-law, Martin A. Kvinlaug. Special thanks to angels among us, Albert, Tricia, Danielle and Colette who gave unconditional love, tender care, countless hours and encouragement over the past five weeks. The family would like to thank Dr. Agrawal for his care of Scott since he was 15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, at 10 a.m. at Christ The King Church, 21 Sumter Ave, Albany N.Y. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. Albany, N.Y. The Parish of Christ The King will offer a service of prayers and remembrance at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetary Colonie, N.Y. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to either JDRF of Northeastern NY, 950 New Loudon RD, Suite 330, Latham, NY 12110 or , 22 Colvin Ave., Albany NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







Dorrance, Scott A. NISKAYUNA Scott A. Dorrance, 57, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1962, to the late Robert and Judy Dorrance; stepmother, Mary Dorrance in Troy. Scott was employed by Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, United States Postal Service and N.Y.S. Office of Children and Family Services. He attended Troy High School, Hudson Valley College in Troy, and Maria College in Albany. Scott met Melanie on July 3, 1980, and it was love at first sight! They were married on September 12, 1987. He celebrated a second birthday on August 17, 1998, when his sister Jennifer gave him a kidney. Scott enjoyed being a musician and was the happiest while performing on stage. Those who loved him could feel the energy oozing off of him and reveled in the excitement. He played both guitar and bass in various local bands including, The End, Carrera, Top Dog, Intruder, The Staziaks, Erin Harkes and the Rebound, High Bridge North, Whiskey Jack and his original band Mime Choir. While in The Staziak's he played at CBGB's in N.Y.C., The Edge Fest, The Lark Fest and was on an episode of Sounding Board. The Staziaks were on the cover of the Metroland September 2, 1999. Scott also played at the Egg in Albany with the band High Bridge North for the Capital Area Indie Fest. Scott was always the entertainer, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed having fun and loved to make others laugh. He always reached out to his nieces and nephews trying to make each one feel special and important. He was a gentleman until the end, always thankful for any help others had given him. He loved animals and always said if he went to the shelter he would have to take them all home. Scott was a huge Beatles and Cheap Trick fan. He loved watching the Vikings play. He enjoyed watching super hero movies and most comedy T.V. shows. Scott has displayed significant strength and courage throughout his life. Although he faced many struggles he did not complain but enjoyed life to the fullest. He is truly one of kind and no one can ever replace him. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. A hero and always a Rock Star!! He is survived by the love of his life and wife Melanie Kvinlaug Dorrance; siblings, Linda (Dan) Ward, Jeffrey Dorrance, Jennifer (Rod) Dorrance, Jessica (Rick) Gamache and Robert Dorrance; mother and father-in-law, Martin and Evalyn Kvinlaug; brothers-in law, Eric (Debbie) Kvinlaug, Jeffrey (Tracy) Kvinlaug; nieces, Katrina, Nicole, Rhianna, Mikayla; nephews, Eric, Andrew, Joseph, Jason, Scott, Michael and Evan; aunt, Jean O'Brien; and uncle Vincent (Susan) Hourigan; several great-nieces and nephews; cousins, Kim, Kathi, Karen, Vincent, John, Steven; lifelong friends, James Spratt, Paul Comerford, Anthony (Rose) Mamone, Michael Bruno and Anthony Marchese; pets, Bailey, Callie and Daisy He was predeceased by brother-in-law, Martin A. Kvinlaug. Special thanks to angels among us, Albert, Tricia, Danielle and Colette who gave unconditional love, tender care, countless hours and encouragement over the past five weeks. The family would like to thank Dr. Agrawal for his care of Scott since he was 15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, at 10 a.m. at Christ The King Church, 21 Sumter Ave, Albany N.Y. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. Albany, N.Y. The Parish of Christ The King will offer a service of prayers and remembrance at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetary Colonie, N.Y. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to either JDRF of Northeastern NY, 950 New Loudon RD, Suite 330, Latham, NY 12110 or , 22 Colvin Ave., Albany NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.