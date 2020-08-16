Groezinger, Scott A. SCHENECTADY Scott A. Groezinger, 59, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020. Born on March 29, 1961, he was the son of Phyllis (Roome) and the late Harry Groezinger. He is survived by his wife Diane; sons, Jacob and Sam; sisters, Wendy Daley (Richard), Laurie Goldsmith, Sally Turcotte (Roger) and Holly Lindegren (Carl); along with several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in the coming weeks. Please do a random act of kindness in memory of Scott. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.