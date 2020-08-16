1/
Scott A. Groezinger
1961 - 2020
Groezinger, Scott A. SCHENECTADY Scott A. Groezinger, 59, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020. Born on March 29, 1961, he was the son of Phyllis (Roome) and the late Harry Groezinger. He is survived by his wife Diane; sons, Jacob and Sam; sisters, Wendy Daley (Richard), Laurie Goldsmith, Sally Turcotte (Roger) and Holly Lindegren (Carl); along with several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in the coming weeks. Please do a random act of kindness in memory of Scott. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
