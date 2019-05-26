Gregory, Scott E. ALBANY Scott E. Gregory, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Howard and Elaine (Sanefski) Gregory. He is survived by his siblings, Karen Buyck (James), Alan Gregory (Mary) and Donna Greene and several nieces and nephews. Scott was a dayabilitation participant at New Visions and will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Memorial contributions may be made to W.W.A.R.C. Foundation Grants, 436 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY, 12804. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019