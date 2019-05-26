Scott E. Gregory (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for your loss. Losing..."
Service Information
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-2715
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gregory, Scott E. ALBANY Scott E. Gregory, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Howard and Elaine (Sanefski) Gregory. He is survived by his siblings, Karen Buyck (James), Alan Gregory (Mary) and Donna Greene and several nieces and nephews. Scott was a dayabilitation participant at New Visions and will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Memorial contributions may be made to W.W.A.R.C. Foundation Grants, 436 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY, 12804. applebeefuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.