Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Erritt Shy. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 (518)-732-7663 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 View Map Service 12:00 PM Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shy, Scott Erritt LEMOORE, Calif. Scott Erritt Shy, a highly decorated petty officer in the U.S. Navy whose happy-go-lucky nature and dedication to service inspired everyone he knew, died suddenly on June 21, 2019, while based at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. He was just twenty-eight. His future limitless, Scott was still a young man who loved Marvel movies, Harry Potter books, and his Batman watch. Perhaps due his fondness of military planes, he wanted to join the Navy and did so on April 27, 2010. Attached to Striker Fighter Squadron TWO (VFA-2), also known as the "Bounty Hunters," Scott found it amusing that the squadron's call sign was "Bullet," a unit made up of a wide array of aircraft performing a variety of combat and support missions that deploy aboard the USS Carl Vinson. He was an aviation machinist's mate second class (AW), one who amassed accommodations in his short career and was quickly promoted. Scott, the first of two sons, was born to Lisa (Bauer) and Raymond Shy, on October 1, 1990, in Jacksonville, N.C. But it was Lisa's second marriage to Yama Osmanzai that brought a real father into both Scott and younger brother Michael's lives. Another brother, David Osmanzai, and two sisters, Tahmina and Ariana Osmanzai, came along, completing the loving, rambunctious family. Scott was nicknamed "Scooter" by his maternal grandfather because - before the boy learned to walk - he used a baby walker to whiz all over the house. The children grew up in Castleton-on-Hudson, where Scott attended Maple Hill High School and proved his worth on the wrestling team. Artistic and creative, he loved to draw anime characters, those taken from Japanese animation and characterized by colorful graphics, vibrant characters, and fantastical themes. He also relished fishing, hiking, rock climbing, video games, Batman and John Wick films. Fried chicken was his favorite food, and he liked to snack on Candy Corn. At five-foot-eleven, Scott was an extremely fit 165 pounds, the result of going to the gym daily. With dark hair, blue, smiling eyes, and a carefully maintained beard, he had a deep, resounding voice, and when it dropped a few octaves, his siblings knew to run for their lives. Scrupulous about his body, his room was a mess growing up, Pokemon cards strewn all over the place. Aside from his family, Scott was proudest of the numerous awards and accommodations bestowed on him by his beloved Navy - some twenty in all. Most recently, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by the Secretary of the Navy, who named Scott the "2017 Troubleshooter of the Year" for his "exceptional technical skill and leadership" in correcting maintenance discrepancies on the F/A-18 Super Hornet, ensuring the successful execution of 16,896 mishap-free flight hours. "His managerial ability, personal initiative, and unwavering devotion to duty upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service," the honor reads. Leading and training men of a higher rank, Scott increased program qualifications by 40 percent. Still grief-stricken and in shock, his mom Lisa remembers her first born as "always smiling." He never got into trouble, she said, was utterly trustworthy, and monetary things never mattered to him. Scott's sense of humor bubbled up with his siblings. An animal lover, he shared a cat, Munchie, with his sister, Tahmina, and they would playfully argue who owned what end of the cat (front vs back). The back end had to do with the litter box. Scott also cherished his dog, Lassie, a Collie, natch. One thing he always wanted to do was go to Japan. He never made it. He passed up one opportunity to stay close to loved ones. Scott is survived by his mother, Lisa Osmanzai, and the man he called "Dad," Yama Osmanzai; his brothers, Michael Shy and David Osmanzai; two sisters, Tahmina and Ariana Osmanzai; maternal grandparents, Dawn and Richard Bauer Sr.; maternal great grandmother, Bertha Bauer; paternal grandmother, Qaria Osmanzai, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Scott's service will take place, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, July 6, at Ray's Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. A viewing / wake is scheduled for Friday, July 5, calling hours are between 4-8 p.m. He will be buried with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society,











Shy, Scott Erritt LEMOORE, Calif. Scott Erritt Shy, a highly decorated petty officer in the U.S. Navy whose happy-go-lucky nature and dedication to service inspired everyone he knew, died suddenly on June 21, 2019, while based at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. He was just twenty-eight. His future limitless, Scott was still a young man who loved Marvel movies, Harry Potter books, and his Batman watch. Perhaps due his fondness of military planes, he wanted to join the Navy and did so on April 27, 2010. Attached to Striker Fighter Squadron TWO (VFA-2), also known as the "Bounty Hunters," Scott found it amusing that the squadron's call sign was "Bullet," a unit made up of a wide array of aircraft performing a variety of combat and support missions that deploy aboard the USS Carl Vinson. He was an aviation machinist's mate second class (AW), one who amassed accommodations in his short career and was quickly promoted. Scott, the first of two sons, was born to Lisa (Bauer) and Raymond Shy, on October 1, 1990, in Jacksonville, N.C. But it was Lisa's second marriage to Yama Osmanzai that brought a real father into both Scott and younger brother Michael's lives. Another brother, David Osmanzai, and two sisters, Tahmina and Ariana Osmanzai, came along, completing the loving, rambunctious family. Scott was nicknamed "Scooter" by his maternal grandfather because - before the boy learned to walk - he used a baby walker to whiz all over the house. The children grew up in Castleton-on-Hudson, where Scott attended Maple Hill High School and proved his worth on the wrestling team. Artistic and creative, he loved to draw anime characters, those taken from Japanese animation and characterized by colorful graphics, vibrant characters, and fantastical themes. He also relished fishing, hiking, rock climbing, video games, Batman and John Wick films. Fried chicken was his favorite food, and he liked to snack on Candy Corn. At five-foot-eleven, Scott was an extremely fit 165 pounds, the result of going to the gym daily. With dark hair, blue, smiling eyes, and a carefully maintained beard, he had a deep, resounding voice, and when it dropped a few octaves, his siblings knew to run for their lives. Scrupulous about his body, his room was a mess growing up, Pokemon cards strewn all over the place. Aside from his family, Scott was proudest of the numerous awards and accommodations bestowed on him by his beloved Navy - some twenty in all. Most recently, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by the Secretary of the Navy, who named Scott the "2017 Troubleshooter of the Year" for his "exceptional technical skill and leadership" in correcting maintenance discrepancies on the F/A-18 Super Hornet, ensuring the successful execution of 16,896 mishap-free flight hours. "His managerial ability, personal initiative, and unwavering devotion to duty upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service," the honor reads. Leading and training men of a higher rank, Scott increased program qualifications by 40 percent. Still grief-stricken and in shock, his mom Lisa remembers her first born as "always smiling." He never got into trouble, she said, was utterly trustworthy, and monetary things never mattered to him. Scott's sense of humor bubbled up with his siblings. An animal lover, he shared a cat, Munchie, with his sister, Tahmina, and they would playfully argue who owned what end of the cat (front vs back). The back end had to do with the litter box. Scott also cherished his dog, Lassie, a Collie, natch. One thing he always wanted to do was go to Japan. He never made it. He passed up one opportunity to stay close to loved ones. Scott is survived by his mother, Lisa Osmanzai, and the man he called "Dad," Yama Osmanzai; his brothers, Michael Shy and David Osmanzai; two sisters, Tahmina and Ariana Osmanzai; maternal grandparents, Dawn and Richard Bauer Sr.; maternal great grandmother, Bertha Bauer; paternal grandmother, Qaria Osmanzai, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Scott's service will take place, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, July 6, at Ray's Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. A viewing / wake is scheduled for Friday, July 5, calling hours are between 4-8 p.m. He will be buried with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, https://www.nmcrs.org/donate/ in loving memory of Scott E. Shy. Published in Albany Times Union from July 4 to July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close