Service Information Carleton Funeral Home 68 Main Street Hudson Falls , NY 12839 (518)-747-4243 Memorial service 11:00 AM Harrisena Community Church 1616 Ridge Road Queensbury , NY

Fraser, Scott QUEENSBURY Scott MacKenzie Fraser, 66, died on February 3, 2020, in Argyle, after a lengthy illness. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late James and Claire (Carleton) Fraser. Raised in Loudonville, he attended North Colonie Schools and later graduated from New England College, in Henniker, N.H. As a young teenager, Scott began his lifelong path of volunteer service to others which influenced his subsequent long career as counselor and caregiver to people with disabilities. Scott was well known in the volunteer fireman community, having proudly served the North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Co. for nearly 40 years, eventually as financial secretary and as an officer in the Fire Police. Scott is survived by long-time partner and love of his life, Christine M. Burke of Queensbury; his sister, Judith C. Fraser; his brothers, Bruce C., Andrew M., Peter C. and James M. Jr. and their wives; his nieces, Mackenzie, Rory, Heather, Brittany and Meredith; his nephews, Justin, Heath, Dean, James III, Luke and Benjamin; his grandnephew, Hudson; several cousins and countless friends. Scott enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews participate in their respective events and was very proud to be their "Uncle Scott." Scott's dedication to family and to others is well known and recognized. A memorial service for Scott M. Fraser will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at the Harrisena Community Church, 1616 Ridge Road, Queensbury. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at the North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Co., 2663 Route 9L, Queensbury, to share stories and celebrate. To acknowledge his giving spirit, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NQVFC, P.O. Box 61, Cleverdale, NY, 12820 or to the Harrisena Community Church, 1616 Ridge Rd., Queensbury, NY, 12804. Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting



