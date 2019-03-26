Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Freemont Merrow. View Sign

Merrow, Scott Freemont MONUMENT, Colo. Scott Freemont Merrow, 67, of Monument, passed away at home on March 14, 2019. Scott was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., the son of Clinton Freemont Merrow Jr. and Eileen Cantwell Merrow, both deceased. Scott is survived by his wife, Paula C. Merrow, of Monument; his two sisters, Sandra Merrow Breen and her husband, Michael Breen of Warwick, R.I. and Sharon Merrow Schwartzman and her husband, Ira Schwartzman; and one brother, Seth Merrow of Ballston Spa, N.Y. Also surviving Scott are admiring nephews and nieces and their families, Christopher Scott Frost (godson) and his wife, Melissa and their two daughters, Basil and Lucy; Kate Frost Mastrangelo and her husband, A.J. and their son, Jake and daughter, Grace; Ari Merrow Schwartzman and his wife, Kate and their son, Beckett; Shawn Aron Schwartzman and his wife, Anita and their sons, Solomon and Eli and daughter, Mia; and Ryan Freemont Schwartzman and his wife, Jennica and their son, Freemont and daughter, Winslow; also surviving are his sister-in-law, Patti Hughes of North Carolina, and brothers-in-law Herbert Hulser Jr. of South Carolina, and Raymond Hulser of Maryland. Scott attended St. Bonaventure University, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelors in mathematics. He entered Air Force Officer Training School in October 1975 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in January 1976. Scott then attended and graduated from Undergraduate Navigator Training and his first operational assignment was with the 38th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron in Omaha, Neb. as a navigator in RC-135 electronic reconnaissance aircraft. He was involved with the USAF's aerial reconnaissance program for most of his career. Scott attained the rank of Colonel in 1998 and served in Command and Diplomatic roles in Omaha, Neb., Athens, Greece, The Pentagon, Baghdad, Iraq, and Langley, Va. In February, 2005, Scott and his hometown high school and college girlfriend, Paula Hulser were reunited and they married in New Mexico in December, 2005. Scott and Paula, each retired from their former professions in 2006, wrote screenplays as a team and Scott wrote short fiction, primarily for children and young adults. Scott and Paula wrote over 40 short screenplays. Their very first script, "A Piece of Pie", won the 2006 New Mexico Governor's Cup Competition. The film was produced and has won several awards. Altogether they have written over 40 short screenplays and several feature-length scripts. Seven of their shorts have been produced and many of Scott's short stories have been published in prestigious children's and young adult's literary magazines. Scott and Paula lived in New Mexico until 2015 when they moved to Colorado. Scott was a man of warm heart, extraordinary intelligence, achievement, curiosity, and humor. He was an avid reader and researcher, continually seeking to expand his wealth of knowledgea true life-long learner. He loved adventure and never said no to a new experience. The world is a little less bright, a little less joyful of mind and spirit and heart without him.



