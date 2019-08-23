Goldstein, Scott TROY Scott Goldstein, age 53, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Troy, Scott was the son of Sarah Gordon Goldstein and the late Howard Goldstein who died last month on July 19. Scott was a graduate of Troy High School and Schenectady County Community College. He had worked at the Grand Union in Ravena and was recently employed as head chef at North Adams State College. He volunteered at Eddy Memorial in Troy and was a member of Temple Beth El in Troy. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jennifer S. Kriedberg and her husband Michael and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, in the Beth El Cemetery, located within Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Bell Ave., Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's memory may be made to Temple Beth El, 411 Hoosick St., Troy, NY, 12180, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to , 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 202, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2019