Cooper, Scott L. TROY Scott L. Cooper, 51, passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. Born in Troy and raised in Averill Park, he was the son of Patricia Ellen Kerber Cooper and the late James F. Cooper Jr.; and the loving husband of Jennifer Rainville Cooper. In addition to his mother and wife, Scott is survived by his daughter Melissa Cooper (Ryan Miller), and several nieces and nephews. Also survived by his faithful canine companion "Cheech" and feline companions "Suzie" and "Fatboy." Scott was predeceased by his brother Mark Cooper Sr. The family would like to thank Dr. Heckman and his team, the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassion and care giving to Scott. Family and friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday June 3, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Rd, Wynantskill. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019