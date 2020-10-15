Seavey, Scott Michael SELKIRK Scott Michael Seavey, 50 of Selkirk, passed away suddenly from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was the loving husband, best friend and soulmate of Justina V. (MacFawn) Seavey; loving father of Michael Scott Seavey; loving son of Lewis and Marsha (Seider) Seavey; and loving son-in-law of Robert and Victoria MacFawn. He was predeceased by his brother Christopher Seavey. He was the loving godfather and uncle of Kiara Seavey. Many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive. Scott is also survived by his dear friends, Dan Northrup, Joe Giacone, Angela Crisafulli, Lynne Prignon and many others. Scott was the vice president of Rolling Thunder New York Chapter 5, he was a life member of the Bethlehem VFW Post 3185 in Delmar and the American Legion of Delmar Post 1040. Scott was a passionate supporter of veterans. "My husband was my whole life and the love of our lives," he will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie where a funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rolling Thunder New York Chapter 5 (Supporter of Veterans), P.O. Box 13551, Albany, NY, 12212. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com