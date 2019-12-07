KRULCIK Scott R. In Loving Memory of: Scott R. Krulcik August 7, 1996 to December 7, 2018 Dear Scotty, We can't believe it's been a year. The pain isn't any better. We are still waiting for you to walk through the door with that beautiful smile, warm hug, and eyes flitting to the counter looking for homemade cookies. It still doesn't seem real to lose such a healthy young man in an instant. You were so loved. You touched so many lives in your short time on Earth. You left a legacy of love, caring, and intellect far beyond your years. We Love and Miss You so Very Much, Mom, Dad, and Kristi
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 7, 2019