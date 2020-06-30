Alaxanian, Scott S. NORTH GREENBUSH Scott Steven Alaxanian, 56, died Sunday evening, June 28, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a long illness. He was born in Troy on November 20, 1963, the son of the late Thomas J. and Ruby Marie (Young) Alaxanian. Scott was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of St. Patrick's Grammar School and Watervliet High School, class of 1981. He graduated from Hudson Valley Community College in 1983 with an associate degree in radiologic technology. He later received his bachelor's degree from Empire State College. Scott was employed currently by Samaritan Hospital in Troy as a radiologic technologist for over 37 years and was also an adjunct professor at Hudson Valley Community College since 1994 in the Radiologic Technology program. He was an avid runner, enjoyed hunting with his brothers, playing golf and camping on Saranac Lake. He loved watching sports and was a huge fan of the N.Y. Yankees, Boston Celtics, Oakland Raiders and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Most of all, he was a great husband, father and brother. He was the beloved husband of Sandra M. Fitzpatrick Alaxanian whom he married on August 15, 1998 at St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet; the best dad of Paige M. Alaxanian, Connor P. Alaxanian and Aidan T. Alaxanian; loving brother of Thomas J. (Shelly Parker) Alaxanian Jr. of Waterford, David M. (Cheryl) Alaxanian of Cohoes, Beth L. (late Jack) Madden of Colonie, Craig C. (Maria) Alaxanian and Todd S. (Jessica) Alaxanian both of Latham; son-in-law of Lois M. Fitzpatrick of North Greenbush and the late Thomas W. Fitzpatrick; and brother-in-law of Cynthia A. (Kevin) Burke of North Greenbush and Brian J. (Linda) Fitzpatrick of Troy. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church in South Troy. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, South Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Astrazeneca Hope Lodge Boston, 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA, 02130 or donate3.cancer.org. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.