Scott Thomas Gillis
Gillis, Scott Thomas GREENWICH Scott Thomas Gillis, 40, a resident of Barber Avenue in Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home due to a long struggle with diabetes and other health issues. He was born on January 7, 1980, in Glens Falls to Mary Lea (Crozier) Phillips and Thomas Gillis. Scott graduated from Greenwich High School in 1998 and went on to earn his master's degree in business management from The College of Saint Rose. He worked as an account manager for the New York State Department of Mental Health in Albany. Scott was a professional man, always meticulous in everything he did. He was a kind considerate smart man who would give the shirt off his back to those who needed help. He was a great cook, give him leftovers or anything in the pantry and he could turn it into a feast. He and his best friend Ernie spent many good times hunting and fishing together. In high school he loved playing sports, weightlifting, and was one heck of a boxer, even though he did not enjoy hurting people. Scott will be missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of hard work, determination and kindness will be remembered by all. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard F. Crozier and Jean (Connery) Crozier, Burton and Janice Gillis; aunt Susie Crozier; and uncle David Gillis. Scott is survived by his loving mother Mary Lea (Jeff) Phillips; father Thomas (Mary) Gillis; brothers, Keith Sprague and Mike Almy; sister Becky (Christopher) Derway; aunts, Birdie (Steve) Petteys and Joyce (Richard) Dixson; cousins, Michael Crozier, Nicholas Peters, Joshua (Suzanne) Jennings, Zachary (Luelen) Jennings, Jacob (Mackenzie) Jennings, Jennifer (Steve) Wilcox and Haley (CJ) Wilcox; nephews, Declan, Marshall and Stanley Jennings, and Ian Derway; niece Izabel Derway; best friend Ernie Weir and his second best friend his beloved dog Tyson. A private celebration of Scott's life will be held on Monday, August 3, in the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, with the Reverend Edward Kacerguis officiating. Interment for those who wish to attend will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Greenwich Cemetery, County Route 52, Greenwich. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes's Association at www.diabetes.org/donate or the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 30, 2020.
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Greenwich
80 Main St.
Greenwich, NY 12834
