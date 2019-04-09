Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott W. Gollop. View Sign

Gollop, Scott W. DELMAR Scott W. Gollop, 62 of Delmar, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence from an aortic aneurysm. Born in the Bronx, Scott was a graduate of Binghamton University and the American University College of Law. He had been a Capital District resident since 1987. At the time of his passing he was employed as an attorney for the N.Y.S. Department of Financial Services in Albany. Scott was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany and was also a member of their Brotherhood where he had served as president. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Golde Gollop; his daughter, Emily Comack and her husband Jason of Plainview, N.Y.; and a son Benjamin Seth Gollop of Delmar. Brother of Bruce Gollop of Bayside, N.Y. Scott also leaves his Mother, Miriam Gollop of the Bronx; a nephew Jonathan Gollop; and nieces Joanna Jacob and Marla Hamilton. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Gollop. Services in Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. The period of mourning will be observed at the Gollop residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Those wishing to remember Scott may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Beth Emeth or the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, 11901, Santa Monica Blvd. # 410, Los Angeles, California 90025. "You can take a man out of the Bronx, but you can't take the Bronx out of the man". For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit







Gollop, Scott W. DELMAR Scott W. Gollop, 62 of Delmar, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence from an aortic aneurysm. Born in the Bronx, Scott was a graduate of Binghamton University and the American University College of Law. He had been a Capital District resident since 1987. At the time of his passing he was employed as an attorney for the N.Y.S. Department of Financial Services in Albany. Scott was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany and was also a member of their Brotherhood where he had served as president. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Golde Gollop; his daughter, Emily Comack and her husband Jason of Plainview, N.Y.; and a son Benjamin Seth Gollop of Delmar. Brother of Bruce Gollop of Bayside, N.Y. Scott also leaves his Mother, Miriam Gollop of the Bronx; a nephew Jonathan Gollop; and nieces Joanna Jacob and Marla Hamilton. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Gollop. Services in Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. The period of mourning will be observed at the Gollop residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Those wishing to remember Scott may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Beth Emeth or the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, 11901, Santa Monica Blvd. # 410, Los Angeles, California 90025. "You can take a man out of the Bronx, but you can't take the Bronx out of the man". For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit levinememorialchapel.com Funeral Home Levine Memorial Chapel Inc

649 Washington Ave

Albany , NY 12206

(518) 438-1002 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close