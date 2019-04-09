Gollop, Scott W. DELMAR Scott W. Gollop, 62 of Delmar, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence from an aortic aneurysm. Born in the Bronx, Scott was a graduate of Binghamton University and the American University College of Law. He had been a Capital District resident since 1987. At the time of his passing he was employed as an attorney for the N.Y.S. Department of Financial Services in Albany. Scott was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany and was also a member of their Brotherhood where he had served as president. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Golde Gollop; his daughter, Emily Comack and her husband Jason of Plainview, N.Y.; and a son Benjamin Seth Gollop of Delmar. Brother of Bruce Gollop of Bayside, N.Y. Scott also leaves his Mother, Miriam Gollop of the Bronx; a nephew Jonathan Gollop; and nieces Joanna Jacob and Marla Hamilton. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Gollop. Services in Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. The period of mourning will be observed at the Gollop residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Those wishing to remember Scott may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Beth Emeth or the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, 11901, Santa Monica Blvd. # 410, Los Angeles, California 90025. "You can take a man out of the Bronx, but you can't take the Bronx out of the man". For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019