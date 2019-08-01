McFerran, Sean F. SELKIRK Sean F. McFerran, 53, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Sean was raised in Colonie and was a graduate of South Colonie High School. He was employed with the State of New York for the past 28 years. As a boy, Sean was awarded the N.Y.S. Cub Scout of the Year award and had an opportunity to meet former Governor Hugh Carey. He was active with the Adirondack Search and Rescue. Sean had a great love for music and was a talented bass player active in several local bands. Sean was the son of Diana Finn McFerran and the late Henry J. McFerran Jr.; and brother of Henry J. McFerran III. He is also survived by several cousins. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, donations in his memory to the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019