Mahoney, Sean Joseph ALBANY In loving memory of Sean Joseph Mahoney of Albany, who passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was 54. Born in Albany on February 18, 1965, he was the son of Marie Mahoney, and the late Richard Mahoney. Survivors in addition to his mother include his daughter Kylee; beloved brothers, Richard (Denise) Mahoney, and Daniel Mahoney; niece Marissa Mahoney; nephews, Alex Wilkes-Mahoney and Ryan Mahoney, and a host of cherished relatives and friends. He was raised in Albany. He was a prep-cook at Nicole's restaurant in Albany, as well as a host of other jobs around the capital region. He loved sports, especially his teams the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburg Steelers. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially holidays. He was extremely devoted to his mother, and cherished his nieces and nephews. He was a kind and friendly soul, who always had a smile and a hug for everyone he came in contact with, and had a very infectious laugh. He had a passion for cross-offs and enjoyed fishing. Funeral services for Sean will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the Mater Christi Church in Albany, with a Catholic Mass. Donations in memory of Sean may be made to the food pantry at Mater Christi Church, and the Covenant House in New York City. To express condolences, please visit







