Harden, Sean Lee COHOES Sean Lee Harden, 11, passed away early Monday morning, October 28, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after his courageous and hard fought battle with sickle cell and the complications from surgery which finally claimed his young life. He was born in Troy and had lived for the most part in Cohoes. He was a sixth grade student at Cohoes Middle School were he did his very best to excel in his studies. Sean played in the Cohoes Little League since he was nine and made it in to the All Stars this year. He was a member of the Spindle City Vineyard Church of Cohoes and in the summer he would attend the Christian Youth Camp in the Adirondacks. He believed that anyone could achieve anything even if it took a while. Sean would say, "It doesn't matter how slow you go as long as you never stop." Sean leaves behind to mourn his loss his parents, Brandon and April Lee Harden; his two siblings, which he loved dearly, Cahsi and Casonna; as well as a host of relatives and many, many friends and people who loved and cared for him. Visitation for friends and family will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, in the United Church of Cohoes, 123 Mohawk Street, Cohoes, NY, 12047. Funeral services will start promptly at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow. Floral tributes should be sent directly to the church. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019