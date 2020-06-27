Corman, Selig David ALBANY Selig David Corman died peacefully on the morning of June 26, 2020, with those who loved him at his side, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene Yale Corman and Beatrice Lippman Corman; his sister Joan Myra Sinai; and his eldest son Howard William Corman. He is survived by his younger son, Aaron Stephen Corman and his son's loving wife, Mary Elizabeth Nelligan, who did so much to care for Selig in his final weeks of life, so he could remain at home where he could be cared for by those who loved him. Selig lived his entire 83 years in the City of Albany, a city he dutifully served in a variety of capacities. His father established Lincoln Pharmacy in 1935 at the corners of Delaware and Morton Avenues in Albany's South End neighborhood where Eugene and Bea Corman were raised. After graduating from the Albany College of Pharmacy in 1958, Selig began his long career in pharmacy, eventually taking responsibility for Lincoln Pharmacy and its customers upon his father's retirement. In 1988, Selig sold Lincoln Pharmacy to the Jalal family, who continue to operate this neighborhood institution to this day. Selig was committed to serving his community; this will be his legacy. In 1973 he joined the board of directors of the Trinity Alliance in downtown Albany an organization committed to lifting up the lives of so many people in Albany's South End neighborhood. He served honorably on that board for over four decades, ultimately being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from Trinity and then also later being awarded a Jefferson Award from the Times Union for his service to the community through his work with Trinity. After his long career at Lincoln Pharmacy, Selig created the position of director of professional affairs at the New York State Pharmaceutical Society where he was a font of knowledge on his profession for pharmacies throughout New York State. It is also important to note that Selig was devoted to his Jewish faith and also served as a board member for many years at Temple Israel on New Scotland Avenue, where both of his sons received their bar mitzvah. As a final gift to his city and his community, Selig made generous contributions to the three organizations that meant the most to him The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (the school that his father also graduated from in 1931), Temple Israel, and the Trinity Alliance. Selig David Corman would like to be remembered as a man who believed in service to his community. And his family has asked that you consider making a donation in Selig's name to the Trinity Alliance, with the goal of increasing the size of their endowment fund so that they can continue their important work in perpetuity. Selig's unique charm, uncanny humor, rare wisdom, deep and broad knowledge, and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him, and he will be forever in our hearts Services will be held on Monday, June 29, at the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 27, 2020.