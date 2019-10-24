|
Davis, Sena M. EAST GREENBUSH Sena Margauretta Atkins Davis, went to her eternal rest, October 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Health Center. Sena was born on November 26, 1925, in Beekman, N.Y. to Sena Green Atkins Carey and Harold S. Atkins, Sr. She was the granddaughter of Carrie E. Conway and Richard A. Green who left Culpeper, Va. to settle in Beekman in 1902. Sena was married to Henry L. Davis Jr. who died in 1979. She was predeceased by her loving companion of 26 years, William E. Green; her father, Harold S. Atkins Sr.; mother Sena and stepfather Eugene L. Carey. Sena's Pawling High School class saved money to take a trip to Montreal in their senior year. She began her career shortly after graduation with N.Y. Telephone as an operator and retired from Southwest Bell after 34 years of service. Her dearest and lifelong friends, Nettie Cave and Virginia Holland Rueben followed her example and worked for N.Y. Telephone in Poughkeepsie. Sena won many awards for her skill, grace under pressure and her service to the public in her employment. She participated for many years in Red Cross Blood drives as an employee. Sena enjoyed travelling cross country and the company of her friends and family. Sena is survived by her brother, Harold S. Atkins Jr. of Buffalo; her loving children, Jacqueline Davis of East Greenbush and Martin A. Davis of Monroe, N.C.; and three godchildren. "Nana" had five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild that she has blessed with her encouraging spirit; and many dear cousins. She will be remembered and missed by the following close friends and families: Georgia Dawson, Louise Ruffin, Al Vinck, Yvonne Lovell, Thomas Oyarijivbie, the Bennett family, the Holland and Reuben families, the Cave family, Cora and Bill Davis, Nedra Johnson, Bonnie Marsh, Roselyn and Jerry Dufresne and Carol and Mike Hamilton. The family wishes to thank the wonderful, attentive and empathetic staff of Good Samaritan and The Reverand Sandy M. McGowan, who helped Mom on her journey. To honor her wishes, services for Sena will be private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Cathedral of All Saints-Haiti Mission which supports teachers and children in Haiti, 62 S. Swan St., Albany, NY 12210. "In our hearts your memory lingers, sweetly, tender, fond and true. There's not a day dear Sister, Mother, Nana, Friend, that we do not think of you."
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2019