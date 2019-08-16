Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Tpke.
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Tpke.
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Seth Christian Pase


1973 - 2019
Pase, Seth Christian GREENFIELD CENTER Seth Christian Pase, 45, of Greenfield Center, died suddenly at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was was born in Niskayuna on September 22, 1973, the son of Marvin A. and Joanne (Striffler) Pase. Seth grew up in Castleton and graduated from Maple Hill High School in 1992. He was also a graduate of Emerson, Union and Bennington Colleges. Seth is survived by his daughter, Natalie A. Simpson-Pase of Saratoga Springs; his mother, JoAnne Pase and sister Morgan Pase, both of Castleton; and also by an aunt, uncles and cousins. Seth was the beloved son of and was predeceased by his father, Marvin A. Pase on July 9, 2015. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer with a short memorial service to follow immediately afterward at 4 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2019
