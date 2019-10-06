Stritsman, Seth R. STEPHENTOWN Seth R. Stritsman of Stephentown passed away on September 25, 2019. Seth was born on July 21, 1979, in Albany to June and Ronald Stritsman of Petersburgh. He was employed by Main-Care Energy in Averill Park for many years and previously by DuPont Flooring. He enjoyed the outdoors, mountain biking and Irish music. He had a love for food and enjoyed cooking. Seth leaves behind his mother, June of Petersburgh; two brothers, Jared and Issac both of Stephentown; his loving uncle, Wayne (Eunice) Stritsman of Wynantskill; the love of his life, Trisha Griswold and their two sons, Alexander (five) and Conor (18 months) of Stephentown; his loving, supportive extended family of Stephentown; several cousins; and other relatives and friends. Seth was predeceased by his father, Ronald and by other relatives. Services have been held.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019