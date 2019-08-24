Blum, Seymour POMPANO BEACH, Fla. Seymour Blum died peacefully at home in Pompano Beach on August 9, 2019. He was one week short of his 102nd birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Bernice (Fader) Blum; his devoted daughters, Rosalie Blum of Burlington, Mass. and Denise B. Sepos (Kenneth) of Barrington, Ill.; his granddaughter Yvonne E. Sepos of Brooklyn; and his grandson Elliot B. Sepos of Mount Prospect, Ill. He is also survived by three stepsons, Larry Fader of South Deerfield, Mass. and his daughters Shanti and Melody; Robert Fader (Sally) of Jericho, N.Y. and their daughter CiCi; and Sandy Fader (Marybeth) of Albany, and their sons, Dylan and Derek. Other survivors include his nephews, Lee (Randi) Blum of Somerset, N.J., and Gary (Jill) Blum of Coconut Creek, Fla. and their children. Mr. Blum was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Louise Blum, of Boca Raton, Fla. Despite his lifelong severe hearing deficit, he lived a happy, healthy and highly productive life. For many years, Mr. Blum was an active member of hearing-impaired groups in both Albany and Deerfield Beach, Fla. Retired from Clarity Publishing in Albany in 1987, he wrote a monthly column for more than 25 years for the Deerfield Beach Century Village Reporter where he was an associate editor. An avid swimmer for most of his life, Mr. Blum also enjoyed watching professional hockey and baseball and discussing current events. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Hearing Loss Association of America - Albany Chapter, P.O. Box 9445, Schenectady, NY, 12309-0445; email [email protected] To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 24, 2019