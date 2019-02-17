Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jenkins, Shadeema ALBANY Shadeema Devine Diamond Jenkins "Deema," 39, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Shadeema was born in Albany on February 13, 1979, daughter of Cynthia (Dale) Pickens and Harvey Lee Jenkins (deceased). She attended the Albany public schools and graduated from Albany High School in 1997. She attended Schenectady Community College and earned an associate's degree and played basketball. Deema was employed with Price Chopper all of her high school and college years. After college, she worked for the N.Y.S. Research Foundation, where she worked until her illness. Deema loved life, family and friends. Her warm personality made strangers her friends. She loved to shop and was always in fashion, herself and daughters. Deema loved having fun with her family. She fought a fight with determination for life. Shadeema leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Ensiyah Michael and Sanyira Lanier; mother Cynthia (Dale) Pickens; friend of 17 years, Rodney Lanier; maternal grandmother Rosa (Gam) and William Wideman; three sisters, Tiffany Jenkins, Kamina Pickens and Kendayha Holmes; one brother Kamel Pickens Jr., all of Albany. The family thanks St. Peter's Hospital and Hospice Inn. The family thanks her aunt Stephanie Dale for all her endeavors of help to Shadeema. Viewing at 11 a.m., service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will be following the service in Albany Rural Cemetery.



343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

