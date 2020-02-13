Dungey, Shaleen R. OTEGO Shaleen R. Dungey was reunited with her husband Richard F. Dungey on Febuary 9, 2020, after an extended illness. Shaleen was born on August 24, 1956, in Norwich, N.Y. She worked for Standard Printed Circuits for many years. She was predeceased by her father Charles Fuller. She is survived by her mother Helen Fuller; her brother Charles Fuller; and her sisters, Barabara (Jeffrey) Blackman and Deshawna Durban. She is survived by her loving children, Erica (Jefferey) Bernardo and Christopher (Ruth) Dungey. She is also survived by her dearest friend and support system John Lymn. She is survived by her loving grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. Shaleen was very creative and always enjoyed making different crafts, scrapbooking, and creating greeting cards. Her favorite pastime was being with friends and family. The family would like to thank the staff at Albany Medical for all the care and comfort they provided. There will be no funeral services at Shaleen's request. Burial will be scheduled for a later time. To leave a message for Shaleen's family please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020