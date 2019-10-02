Ladizhensky, Shalla MALTA Shalla A. Ladizhensky, 77 of Malta, formerly of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. She was born in Kirghistan, Soviet Union and was the daughter of the late Abraham and Rose Sandler Ladizhensky. Shalla was a computer programmer with Blue Cross/Blue Shield at St. Peter's Hospital. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her beloved husband Valery Shtaingart; her stepson Yuri Flesfeder; her sister Gina (Michael) Kuperman and her nephews, Alex and Ray Kuperman. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 12 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Troy. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 2, 2019