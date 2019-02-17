Quackenbush, Shannon M. WATERFORD Shannon M. (Moulton) Quackenbush, age 32 of Halfmoon Drive, died on Friday, February 15, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on July 13, 1986, in Niskayuna, and was the daughter of James Moulton and Michele (Bradley) McGreevy. Shannon graduated from Hoosick Valley High School and went on to study at Greenville Technical College in South Carolina. She finished her degree to become a registered nurse at Maria College in Schenectady. Shannon shared her love and gift of nursing at Albany Medical Center. Shannon was known for her crafting and creating, the evidence of which that could be seen around her home. Shannon enjoyed decorating for each holiday and was especially fond of her Christmas decorations. She loved sharing her talents and displaying her creative side. Shannon is survived by her adoring husband, Eric J. Quackenbush; her loving parents, James (Leslie) Moulton and Michele (Jeffrey) McGreevy; her dear parents-in-law, David and Patrice Quackenbush; her wonderful siblings, Laura and Bradley McGreevy and Steven McCoy; her cherished sisters-in-law, Diane (Brian) Gustavson, Cheryl (Chaz) Misiewicz and Julie (Josh) Fisher; her beloved grandparents, Peg and Pete Bradley, the late Joseph and Vivian Moulton, and William Warren and Eleanor McGreevy; and her precious four-legged friends, Buddy and Lucky; as well as several loving nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday February 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Calvary Episcopal Church, 85 Lakehill Road, Burnt Hills. A requiem Mass and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 10 a.m. in the Calvary Episcopal Church, Burnt Hills. Interment will follow in Ballston Spa Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Shannon's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary