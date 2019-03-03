Normandin, Sharie Kent SCHENECTADY In the presence of family, Sharie Lynn Normandin passed away peacefully at age 56 in her Schenectady home on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, after a long battle with emphysema. Born on January 2, 1963, to parents Gary Ball and Beverly Terrell, Sharie grew up in Charlotteville. She is survived by her partner and fiance, Michael Kent of Schenectady; her daughter Marcia Tompkins (Aaron); her four grandchildren, Hayling, Leith, Shiloh and Adalyn; her loving dogs Baron and Noble, and many other loving friends and family. Sharie lived in the South for many years, and enjoyed sharing her southern cooking with her friends and family. She was an avid and talented painter, loved the ocean and enjoyed traveling with her fiance. She was always willing to lend others a helping hand whenever she could, and her love for animals was unmatched. A celebration of life will be held in Cobleskill at Valley Bible Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. with a formal service to commence at 11 a.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA in Sharie's honor.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019