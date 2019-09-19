Sharon A. Oskam (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Bob, I am so sorry to hear of Sharons passing, Please know..."
    - Melody Negus
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Sharon passing away. She was a..."
    - Mary Anne and Rick Africano
  • "May God bless you and your family as you return to life's..."
Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Delmar Reformed Church
386 Delaware Ave.
Delmar, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Delmar Reformed Church
386 Delaware Ave.
Delmar, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oskam, Sharon A. GLENMONT Sharon A. Oskam, 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a year and a half long battle with cancer. She was born in Delmar on February 22, 1956, to Edward and Leora Gazel. She attended Bethlehem Central High School. She worked after school hours at the Bethlehem Public Library, where she met Robert Oskam, whom she would marry on June 6, 1981, in the Delmar Reformed Church in Delmar. After receiving her master's degree in library sciences from the University at Albany, she obtained a job at the N.Y.S. Library, where she made lifelong friendships. She remained with New York State, eventually working her way up to a position as a project manager within the N.Y.S. Department of Homeland Security. Sharon is survived by husband Robert; son Craig; daughter Jaclyn; and daughter-in-law Cate; as well as many other nieces, nephews and close family members. Sharon has left an indelible mark on the lives of so many who were fortunate enough to have close relationships with her. She valued family above all else, loved her children (and their dogs) more than anything and she will be sorely missed. Please join us in remembrance on Saturday, September 21, in the Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar. There will be a visitation with family at 10:30 a.m. followed by service at 12 p.m.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.