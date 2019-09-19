Oskam, Sharon A. GLENMONT Sharon A. Oskam, 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a year and a half long battle with cancer. She was born in Delmar on February 22, 1956, to Edward and Leora Gazel. She attended Bethlehem Central High School. She worked after school hours at the Bethlehem Public Library, where she met Robert Oskam, whom she would marry on June 6, 1981, in the Delmar Reformed Church in Delmar. After receiving her master's degree in library sciences from the University at Albany, she obtained a job at the N.Y.S. Library, where she made lifelong friendships. She remained with New York State, eventually working her way up to a position as a project manager within the N.Y.S. Department of Homeland Security. Sharon is survived by husband Robert; son Craig; daughter Jaclyn; and daughter-in-law Cate; as well as many other nieces, nephews and close family members. Sharon has left an indelible mark on the lives of so many who were fortunate enough to have close relationships with her. She valued family above all else, loved her children (and their dogs) more than anything and she will be sorely missed. Please join us in remembrance on Saturday, September 21, in the Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar. There will be a visitation with family at 10:30 a.m. followed by service at 12 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019