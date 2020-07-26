1/1
Sharon Ann Lemrow
1961 - 2020
Lemrow, Sharon Ann SCHENECTADY Sharon Ann Lemrow passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was 59. Born in Cohoes on April 28, 1961; she was the daughter of Joyce Miranda-Lemrow and the late Robert Lemrow. Sharon resided in a group home in Schenectady where she lived a joyful life. She loved Dunkin Donuts, Red Lobster, circle a word and listening to Donny Osmond and Engelbert Humperdinck. She was sweet and kind and had a smile and laugh that lit up the world. She taught us all to appreciate the little things. She will truly be missed by all. Survivors include her brother, Gary (Holly) Lemrow of Mechanicville; and her nephew, Bobby Lemrow of Mechanicville. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and her loving counselors and friends at her home. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Michael and Julia Miranda and Wilfred and Eva Lemrow. Family and Friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at Marra Funeral Home, 246 Remsen St., Cohoes. Sharon's funeral Mass and burial in Saratoga National will be private. Celebration of life for Sharon will be held at a later date.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Marra Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
