Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ann Valente. View Sign Service Information Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518)-399-1630 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Church 806 Union Street Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valente, Sharon Ann NISKAYUNA Sharon Ann Valente, 60, passed away peacefully with her sisters at her side on June 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn after a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Schenectady on July 4, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Joan M. Valente. Sharon was a 1976 graduate of Mohonasen High School. She received her BA in Social Studies Education from Siena College and received her Master's in Advanced Classroom Teaching from SUNY Albany. Sharon loved being a teacher and making a difference in the children's lives. She taught at Mohonasen Junior Senior High School from 1980 to 1984 and then from 1984 until she retired in 2013; she taught at Shenendehowa as a 7th grade history teacher. She was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. Sharon was an avid reader, loved music and enjoyed traveling across the country and Europe. Above all she loved her family. Sharon shared a close bond with her sisters and adored her nephew Mark. Sharon is survived by her sisters and best friends, Claudia M. Cannavo (Joseph) and Catherine M. Rotondi (Frank); her cherished nephew, Mark F. Rotondi; as well as many cousins and friends. Calling hours for Sharon will be held on July 2, from 4-8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street Schenectady. Burial will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Her family would like to than Dr. Zen of NYOH and the entire staff of St. Peter's Hospital along with the Hospice Inn. Memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis TN 38105 or to a . Online condolences







Valente, Sharon Ann NISKAYUNA Sharon Ann Valente, 60, passed away peacefully with her sisters at her side on June 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn after a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Schenectady on July 4, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Joan M. Valente. Sharon was a 1976 graduate of Mohonasen High School. She received her BA in Social Studies Education from Siena College and received her Master's in Advanced Classroom Teaching from SUNY Albany. Sharon loved being a teacher and making a difference in the children's lives. She taught at Mohonasen Junior Senior High School from 1980 to 1984 and then from 1984 until she retired in 2013; she taught at Shenendehowa as a 7th grade history teacher. She was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. Sharon was an avid reader, loved music and enjoyed traveling across the country and Europe. Above all she loved her family. Sharon shared a close bond with her sisters and adored her nephew Mark. Sharon is survived by her sisters and best friends, Claudia M. Cannavo (Joseph) and Catherine M. Rotondi (Frank); her cherished nephew, Mark F. Rotondi; as well as many cousins and friends. Calling hours for Sharon will be held on July 2, from 4-8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street Schenectady. Burial will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Her family would like to than Dr. Zen of NYOH and the entire staff of St. Peter's Hospital along with the Hospice Inn. Memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis TN 38105 or to a . Online condolences glenvillefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Glenville Funeral Home Inc. Glenville , NY (518) 399-1630 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.