Hepp, Sharon (Leslie) Elden BRUNSWICK On Friday, March 8, 2019, Sharon Hepp departed this life after years of courageously battling kidney disease and ultimately succumbing to Ocular Melanoma. Born on December 4, 1955, as Leslie Sharon Elden, Sharon always strived to set the best example she could. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for her three children and beloved husband. She also made time to complete a GED while caring for her family, and completed her certificate as a Certified Nurse's Assistant, which was a career choice she greatly enjoyed. In her free time, she supported her husband's devotion to sports, created art, excelled at Scrabble and other word games, and sang as she danced with what her "mama gave her." Her family, nuclear and extended, meant the world to her. In her later years, she cherished being a Nana to her three grandchildren who were the lights of her life. Sharon is survived by her one and only, Thomas P. Hepp (married October 26, 1974); and her children, Patricia (Kyle) Hepp-Miller, Leslie Hepp, and Timothy (Samantha) Hepp. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hannah Hepp, Alex Hepp, and Jacob Hepp. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Mary Mantello Elden; her eight remaining siblings, Francis (Raymond) Maceda, Marybeth (Arthur) Durivage, Deborah (Peter) Dziamba, Leslie C. Elden, David (Heather) Elden, Darlene (Phil) Bubb, Paul (Cathy) Elden, and Carol (Joseph) Landy; and her brother-in-law, Donald Leonard Sr. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts, and cousins. Sharon was predeceased by her father, Leslie Elden; her in-laws, Valentine Patrick and Helen Hepp; her brother, Robert Elden; her sisters-in-law, Geraldine (Mauro) Hepp Mamawal, Patricia (Leo) Hepp Bouchard, Charlene Hepp, Sister Mary Lou Hepp, CSJ, and Helen Hepp Leonard; and her nephews, Stephen Durivage, Donald Leonard, and Ray Scott Maceda. Friends and family are welcome to gather for the wake at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., corner of 115th. Street & 4th Avenue in Lansingburgh, (565-4th. Ave., Troy, NY 12182) on Friday from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 42 Dana Ave., Wynantskill, NY 12198. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Sharon requested that memorial contributions be made to her grandchildren's college-education fund, made payable to "Thomas P. Hepp" and mail to SEFCU, 700 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany NY 12206. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary