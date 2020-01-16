Dixon, Sharon G. Teator RENSSELAER Sharon G. Teator Dixon, age 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Sherry was born on August 25, 1960, in Albany to Dorothy and Raymond Teator Sr. Sherry worked for many years for the Golub Corp. and the Olive Garden. She loved shopping and taking trips to the ocean, but nothing compared to the all-consuming love she had for her two daughters. Sherry is survived by her husband, George; and daughters, Erica Drinkwine (Michael) and Emily Dixon (Gordon Whitney). She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Teator; and her seven siblings, Marie Mitchell (Robert), Raymond Teator, Jr. (Susan), Karen DeFruscio (David), Kathleen Niemitalo (Glenn), Michele Kayser (William), Holly Coy (Thomas) and Michael Teator (Judy). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Teator Sr. Calling hours will be on Friday, January 17, from 4 -7 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, January 18, at 9 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 3 Catholic Way Castleton. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020