Dixon, Sharon G. Teator RENSSELAER Sharon G. Teator Dixon, age 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Calling hours will be on Friday, January 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, January 18, at 9 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 3 Catholic Way Castleton. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020