Sharon G. Teator Dixon

Guest Book
  • "REST IN PEACE SHARON, I'LL MISS YOU AT THE CENTER, THANKS..."
    - madeline seel
  • "Mickie so sorry to read of your loss. May she Rest In..."
    - Linda Lawlor
  • "My condolences to Sherry's family, have some great memories..."
    - Ken Bloomer
  • "i am so sorry for you loss, Sherry was such a loving,..."
    - Pam DeFelice
  • "Teator and Dixon Family, I am sad for your loss of Sharon...."
    - Helene Mayone-Reed
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
3 Catholic Way
Castleton, NY
Obituary
Dixon, Sharon G. Teator RENSSELAER Sharon G. Teator Dixon, age 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Calling hours will be on Friday, January 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, January 18, at 9 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 3 Catholic Way Castleton. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
