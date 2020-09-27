1/1
Sharon L. Maron
Maron, Sharon L. ALBANY Sharon L. Maron, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation after a short illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Carvill) Willey and Warren Healy. Sharon was a graduate of Albany High School, class of 1946. She worked for Peerless Auto Parts and served as secretary and sang in the choir at The Newtonville United Methodist Church. Sharon was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard G. Maron in 1992; and her great-grandson, Robbie Yerdon III. She is survived by her children, Michael (Debra) Maron and Michele J. (Robert) Miller; her brothers, Gordon Willey and Ronald L. Willey; her grandchildren, Leah Girard, Andrea Waltersdorf and Jaime Miller; her great-grandchildren, Derek, Tanasia, Andrianna, Aryana, Havana, Mia, Justin and Jada; and her great-great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Sadie and Peyton. Funeral services for Sharon will be private to the family. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit BowenandParkerBros.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
