|
|
DiSarro, Sharon M. RENSSELAER Sharon M. DiSarro, 72 of Rensselaer, died peacefully in The Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, in Albany on December 13, 2019. Born in Troy on January 23, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Alma (Diehl) Zak. She was the former wife of Eric P. DiSarro of Loudonville with whom she shared a loving and caring friendship. Sharon had been a self-employed corporate trainer and life coach, for many years before retiring. She had also been employed for the Governor's Office of Employee Relations, worked overseas for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, as well as volunteering for Habitat for Humanities in Uganda and Argentina. Sharon had a devoted love of animals and was an avid horseback rider. She especially enjoyed riding with the fireflies in the evening. She was a staunch advocate for Animal Rights Organizations, the Animal Protective Foundation, and the Humane Society. She also loved the water, spending time at the ocean and boating on the lakes with Eric. In addition to her former husband, she is survived by her sister Connie Zak (Jake) Miller of Pa. Sharon had numerous close friends and was especially grateful for her friendship with the Jankowski family. Funeral services will be private, there are no calling hours. Those wishing to remember Sharon in a special way are invited to make donations in her memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204, or the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019