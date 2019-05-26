Guesnon, Sharon M. RENSSELAER Sharon M. Guesnon, 69, died suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019, in her home. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late William J. and Shirley M. (Coons) Marshall, and wife of the late Marcel W. Guesnon. Sharon worked for Thorpe Electric Supply in Rensselaer for many years. She enjoyed tending to her garden, listening to music, writing poetry and was a lover of cats and birds. She is survived by her loving daughters, Trina L. Roberts and Tonia M. (Robert A. Jr.) Guyer; her adored grandchildren, Troy, Destinee and Brooklynne Everett, Dylan and Autumn Guyer, and Jazzlynne Vadakin; her cherished great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Naviana and Troy Jr. (TJ) Everett, and Kahmyla Brown; her siblings, Bill Marshall III, Ron Marshall, Dolly Pannitti, Shirley Maher, John Marshall, Joann Marshall and Dee Dee Brady; her beloved cat Chloe; many nieces and nephews; her dear friend Linda Delaney; and her lifelong friend Judi Matias. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Rensselaer City Fire Dept., Rensselaer City Police Dept., and Mohawk Ambulance for all of their efforts, kindness and support. At Sharon's request all services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or at stjude.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019