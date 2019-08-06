Montanye, Sharon "Sherry" M. NASSAU Sharon "Sherry" M. Montanye, age 58, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Sherry was born in Albany and lived in Nassau since 2001. She worked at the DMV in Albany and most recently she was the manager of OTB in East Greenbush where she was loved by her patrons. She enjoyed spending time with her family and relaxing by the lake. Wife of the late Donald W. Montanye. Mother of David Montanye, Michele Montanye and Rebecca (Ryan) Meerwarth. Grandmother of Nathan, Matthew, Alyssa and Arianna. Loving companion of Martin Moore. Sister of Mary Lovely, Richard (Connie) George, Susan Paige, Donna Brothers, John (Darlene) George, Dolores (Mike) Roberts, Michele (Robert) Hackel and the late James and Dennis George. Also survived by her sister-in-law Debbie George; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service Thursday from 12-2:30 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019