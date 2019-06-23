DeCasperis, Sharon Mary (McGloine) CLIFTON PARK Sharon Mary (McGloine) DeCasperis, 75, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Born on May 18, 1944, Sharon was the beloved daughter of the late George and Constance McGloine; and the devoted wife of her husband of 51 years, Frederick J. DeCasperis. Sharon's greatest joys were her cherished daughters MaryBeth (John) Rajczewski of Longmeadow, Mass. and Angela (Andrew) Amendola of Miami Beach, Fla.; and her precious grandchildren, Abigail, Colin, Celia and Elise Rajczewski and Blanca and Joaquin Amendola. Sharon is also survived by her brother James McGloine(Gay McKinney); and sisters-in-law, Florence McGloine and Patricia Geehr, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Joan Catricala; brother George McGloine; and niece Vicky Duclos. Sharon was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Albany and worked as a secretary for the state of New York and later as a teacher's aide at Shenendehowa schools. She enjoyed cooking, particularly her special sauce and meatballs, homemade apple pies and muffins for her grandchildren. She loved to dance and watch her brothers, Jimmy and George, in their bands. She also enjoyed planting flowers each spring, but mostly loved to spend time with her husband, daughters and grandchildren. A born caregiver, Sharon spent her life taking care of others. Known as the angel of the family, Sharon will always be remembered as a kind and generous person by all who knew her. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Please join us for calling hours on Monday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Edward's Church on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saratoga Hospital Foundation, RN Scholarship Program, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or thewomensalzheimersmovement.org. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions. Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary