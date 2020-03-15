Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon McCarthy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCarthy, Sharon GLOVERSVILLE Sharon McCarthy, 74, died on February 20, 2020, at Mountain Valley Hospice, after battling bladder cancer for several years. The daughter of John W. McCarthy and Phyllis McCarthy, Sharon spent her early years in South Dakota, then moved with her parents and siblings to Troy, and continued to live in the Capital District throughout her life. She attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, and earned a certificate from Albany Medical Center School of Nursing. She found great satisfaction in her decades-long nursing career in various local hospitals, most recently St. Peter's, from which she retired several years ago. She was proud of her work, particularly the many years she spent as an emergency room nurse, and cherished her relationships with her colleagues. In retirement she was delighted to train and work as a dealer at Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady. Sharon was a bright spark whose pluck and hard-won faith helped her overcome adversity throughout her life. She taught herself to see the glass as half full, and continually sought out new experiences. She fell in love with skiing after picking up the sport in her late 30s, and traveled locally, across the country and abroad to hit the slopes. A blackjack and roulette enthusiast, formidable Scrabble player, and lover of musicals, movies, and road trips, she had endless enthusiasm for her favorite activities. She was wild about good food and always up for sharing a meal with family and friends. A lifelong practicing Catholic, she attended Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. She knew that in the afterlife she would meet family who had gone before her. She is survived by many friends and family she remained close with over the years, including her children, Dan Minbiole of Taconic Lake, N.Y. and Austin, Texas, Noel Minbiole of Wynantskill, Brett Minbiole and his wife Maria Mastrandrea of Hoosick Falls, Martha Minbiole of Scotia, Aimee Minbiole and her partner Chris Van Brunt, of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Linnea Feldman, Paul Vito Mastrandrea Minbiole and Andrew Mastrandrea Minbiole, Payton Minbiole, and Colby, Quinn and Sage Minbiole; siblings, Meg Caswell and her husband Bill Caswell of South Carolina, and John W. McCarthy Jr. and his wife Lori McCarthy of Saratoga Springs; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Theresa Minbiole; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Phyllis and Michael Ricci of Latham. She was predeceased by her former husband, Paul Minbiole; and a brother, Timothy McCarthy. Sharon supported medical research, and made an anatomical donation to Albany Medical College. Anyone wishing to honor her memory is encouraged to make a donation in her name to the nonprofit New York Oncology Hematology Community Cancer Foundation.



McCarthy, Sharon GLOVERSVILLE Sharon McCarthy, 74, died on February 20, 2020, at Mountain Valley Hospice, after battling bladder cancer for several years. The daughter of John W. McCarthy and Phyllis McCarthy, Sharon spent her early years in South Dakota, then moved with her parents and siblings to Troy, and continued to live in the Capital District throughout her life. She attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, and earned a certificate from Albany Medical Center School of Nursing. She found great satisfaction in her decades-long nursing career in various local hospitals, most recently St. Peter's, from which she retired several years ago. She was proud of her work, particularly the many years she spent as an emergency room nurse, and cherished her relationships with her colleagues. In retirement she was delighted to train and work as a dealer at Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady. Sharon was a bright spark whose pluck and hard-won faith helped her overcome adversity throughout her life. She taught herself to see the glass as half full, and continually sought out new experiences. She fell in love with skiing after picking up the sport in her late 30s, and traveled locally, across the country and abroad to hit the slopes. A blackjack and roulette enthusiast, formidable Scrabble player, and lover of musicals, movies, and road trips, she had endless enthusiasm for her favorite activities. She was wild about good food and always up for sharing a meal with family and friends. A lifelong practicing Catholic, she attended Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. She knew that in the afterlife she would meet family who had gone before her. She is survived by many friends and family she remained close with over the years, including her children, Dan Minbiole of Taconic Lake, N.Y. and Austin, Texas, Noel Minbiole of Wynantskill, Brett Minbiole and his wife Maria Mastrandrea of Hoosick Falls, Martha Minbiole of Scotia, Aimee Minbiole and her partner Chris Van Brunt, of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Linnea Feldman, Paul Vito Mastrandrea Minbiole and Andrew Mastrandrea Minbiole, Payton Minbiole, and Colby, Quinn and Sage Minbiole; siblings, Meg Caswell and her husband Bill Caswell of South Carolina, and John W. McCarthy Jr. and his wife Lori McCarthy of Saratoga Springs; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Theresa Minbiole; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, Phyllis and Michael Ricci of Latham. She was predeceased by her former husband, Paul Minbiole; and a brother, Timothy McCarthy. Sharon supported medical research, and made an anatomical donation to Albany Medical College. Anyone wishing to honor her memory is encouraged to make a donation in her name to the nonprofit New York Oncology Hematology Community Cancer Foundation. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close