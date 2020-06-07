Greer, Sharon R. ROTTERDAM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt. Sharon R. Greer, 67, passed away at home on June 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on October 18, 1952, in Amsterdam, N.Y. to Eunice Greer and the late Dr. Herbert Greer. Sharon graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1970 and attended SUNY Albany. She lived in Niskayuna, Albany, Colonie and Chantilly, Va. before relocating back to Schenectady to be with her family. She worked at the General Mail Facility of the Post Service in Colonie for many years, before transferring to Postal Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she retired in 2010 as fleet management / maintenance specialist of vehicle operations. Survivors include her mother, Eunice Greer of Niskayuna; her sister, Melinda (Michael) Green of Rotterdam; and her brothers, Scott Greer of Niskayuna and Lee Greer of San Diego. She is also survived by her nephews, Jeffrey (Andrea) Green of Schenectady, and Chris Greer of San Diego; and nieces, Leah (Steven) Maynard of Rotterdam and Laurie (Mark) Makara of Pattersonville. She also leaves behind her great-nephews, Sean Makara of Cobleskill, Joseph Makara of Pattersonville, Holden Maynard and Ian Maynard of Rotterdam; her great-niece, Heather Makara of Pattersonville; and her ex-husband, Herman LaClair (1979-1984). She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Herbert Greer in 1990. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Community Hospice. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.