Sharon T. Small
Small, Sharon T. RENSSELAER Sharon T. Small of Rensselaer passed unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. Sharon was predeceased by her mother, Carol (Moore) Smith. Her father, Roger Small, is a lifelong resident of Newport, N.H., where Sharon lived for a time as a young child and spent time visiting throughout her life. Sharon was the younger sister of Michael B. Small of East Greenbush and had no other siblings. Sharon left four children, Ashley Breda, John Breda Jr., Samantha Breda, and Emily Carey; as well as two granddaughters, Charley and Brynley Breda, who both reside in South Carolina. Sharon enjoyed reading her gossip tabloid magazines and staying in touch with what was going on in her small community. Survivors also include several aunts, uncles, and cousins, many of whom often visited with her throughout the years, to shoot billiards and trade stories. Family and friends are invited to her calling hours on Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. memorial service following in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made to the Rensselaer Sports Program so that her youngest daughter, Emily, can continue growing as an athlete.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
