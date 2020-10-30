Plew, Sharron J. WATERVLIET Sharron J. Plew, 70 of 4th Avenue, entered into eternal life on October 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 3-5 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required, and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com