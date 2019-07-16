Wishart, Sharron L. Devlin ALBANY Sharron L. Devlin Wishart, 69, died peacefully at her Third Avenue home, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, following an extended illness. Born in Troy on June 4, 1950, daughter of the late Emil and Ruth Gutbrodt Noesen, Sharron grew up in Schaghticoke and was a 1968 graduate of Hoosic Valley School. She had been a bus driver for Folmsbee Transportation, a toll collector for the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority and had been a night clerk for Mobil Mart and Cumberland Farms stores. Sharon enjoyed camping, fishing, old classic cars, but most importantly she loved her family and friends, hanging around with them all, enjoying their company. Survivors include her daughter Elissa Devlin of Albany; loving grandchildren, Steven Merrit, Mairah (Sam) Garay and Aries Behan; along with cherished great-grandchildren, Je'Nalya, Samuel, Charles and Christopher; cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brothers, William "Butch" and John "Jack" Gutbrodt. A memorial gathering of friends and barbeque will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 2 p.m. on at 83 Third Ave., Albany. Remembrances may be made to the in loving memory of Sharron Devlin Wishart. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. Visit devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019