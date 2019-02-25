Shawn F. Cootware

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Ashley and Family: Sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and..."
    - Linda Michael Jaclyn Pierce

Cootware, Shawn F. RENSSELAERVILLE Shawn F. Cootware, 43, died unexpectedly Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Albany, Shawn was a graduate of Bethlehem High School and was employed for several years with the Ironworkers Local #7 in Albany. Shawn enjoyed many outdoor activities. He was the son of Carol Dottino Cootware and the late Michael F. Cootware; father of the late Samuel Cootware; brother of Ashley Cootware; maternal grandson of Vida Dottino and the late Achillo Dottino; and paternal grandson of Marjorie Cootware and the late Clayton Cootware. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends are invited to visit with Shawn's family from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Center for Disability Services, 314 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com

logo
Funeral Home
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
9 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
(518) 765-3633
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.