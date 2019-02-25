Cootware, Shawn F. RENSSELAERVILLE Shawn F. Cootware, 43, died unexpectedly Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Albany, Shawn was a graduate of Bethlehem High School and was employed for several years with the Ironworkers Local #7 in Albany. Shawn enjoyed many outdoor activities. He was the son of Carol Dottino Cootware and the late Michael F. Cootware; father of the late Samuel Cootware; brother of Ashley Cootware; maternal grandson of Vida Dottino and the late Achillo Dottino; and paternal grandson of Marjorie Cootware and the late Clayton Cootware. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends are invited to visit with Shawn's family from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Center for Disability Services, 314 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019