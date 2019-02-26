Cootware, Shawn F. Officers & Members of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers Local Union No. 12 are requested to meet 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Voorheesville Ave, Voorheesville NY 12186 to pay their respects to their late Brother Shawn Cootware. Fraternally: Scott C. Allen, President
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
9 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
(518) 765-3633
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019