Adair, Shawn Joseph JOHNSONVILLE Shawn Joseph Adair, 55, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2019, at home on his farm where he lived with his beloved dogs, Rufus and Zephyr and his cat Nadia. Born in Schenectady, Shawn was the son of the late Joseph and Kathleen Adair. He is survived by his sisters, Colleen Adair and Christina (Jeffrey) Buehrle; brothers, Timothy (Anne) Adair and Kevin (Anita) Adair; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Shawn had no children, but he played a big role in raising his nephews, Rory Adair, and Kyle and Ryan Charon. Shawn lived most of his life in Burnt Hills and was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. He attended Adirondack Community College and was a member of the Albany Laborers Local #190. While living in Burnt Hills, he raised milking goats, and pigs, and more recently, he raised alpaca and sheep in Johnsonville. Shawn was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Boston Bruins. He enjoyed watching WWF with his nieces and nephews and he had a great love for all animals. Interment was in Memory Gardens next to his parents. Shawn will be remembered at a celebration of life on September 14, at 1 p.m. at the Greenwich Masonic Temple Ashlar Lodge #584, 2543 State Route 40, Greenwich. Family and friends are invited to attend.



