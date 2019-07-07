Duell, Sheila E. GUILDERLAND Sheila E. Duell, age 88, passed on July 5, 2019, in Guilderland. Born in 1930 in Albany, she was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Anna Molloy; her four siblings; and her beloved husband of 25 years, Clifford Duell. She is survived by their five daughters, Christine (Michael) Crook, Carol (Jeff) Fish, Sheila (Raymond) Burnash, Marcia (Frank) Pascuito and Sandra Sgambati; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sheila retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation and worked for the Town of Guilderland. She enjoyed having a good time with her beloved family and friends and always loved music and dancing. Her laughter and the good times shared with loved ones will be remembered always. Her daughters wish to thank all those who assisted with their mothers care during her last years. Burial will be private. Friends may visit online at NewComerAlbany.com to leave condolences and memories.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019