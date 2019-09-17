|
|
Hamilton, Sheila VALLEY FALLS Sheila Kelleher Hamilton, 76, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Sheila was the daughter of Cornelius and Margaret Kelleher. Sheila was predeceased by her loving spouse of forty years, Donald Hamilton; and her only son Douglas Hamilton. Sheila was a true "Troyalty," raised in Corliss Park, and one of the first families to call it home, and though Sheila's dad died when she was young, she was lucky enough to have the best older brother anyone could ask for, who stepped into the role immediately, Robert "Kell" Kelleher. Sheila attended Catholic Central High School and went on to marry and start her career and family in "the Burgh." Sheila is survived by her three daughters, Donna Hamilton, Brianna Fillmore and Stacey Hamilton; her favorite son-in-law Jon Fillmore; grandchildren, Cooper Fillmore, Tyler, Cody and Shay Hamilton; and her brother Robert Kelleher. "For the continuous love and support from him and his family, we are eternally grateful." She had a huge impact not only on her three daughters, who were lucky to be raised by her, but many others whose lives she touched. Family and friends are invited and may call from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, in the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Schaghticoke. Memorial donations in memory of Sheila may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019